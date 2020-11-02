Bridgerton Trailer: Gossip Girl Meets the Regency Era, XOXO

It took long enough, but the Shonda Rhimes era of Netflix has officially begun. (Feeling dumb yet, ABC?) In the first trailer for Bridgerton, Julie Andrews voices the 19th-century version of Gossip Girl, which, of course, means she’s spreading hot social-season goss in “Lady Whistledown’s society papers” while the ladies shiver in their chemisettes and dandies hide under their breeches. “You do not know me and never shall,” she taunts everyone in London with a print subscription. “But be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you.” All these rich young people are horned up and looking for a spouse as it is! They don’t need the stress of being slut-shamed by a dame. All episodes will drop on Christmas Day as the ultimate holiday treat.

