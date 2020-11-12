The Buffy Cast Supports Stacey Abrams’s Spike Theory

Buffy and her OTP. Photo: 20th Television

The 23-year conversation around Buffy Summers’s true love continued this week, this time with major reinforcements, thanks to a tweet by Stacey Abrams. While helping others cast their votes in Georgia last week, the science-fiction-loving politician cast her own vote on which soul-endowed vampire deserves to be with the one who slays: Angel or Spike. Since then, cast members from the ’90s hit television series have weighed in on Abrams’s theory that “Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.”

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020

Buffy creator and director, Joss Whedon, affirmed Abrams’s theory on the protagonist’s fated love, agreeing that each of the men had their time and place for Buffy based on her growth as a person and a hero.

Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow, the lesbian witch who made television history, says what many of us were thinking all along:

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020

Season five’s trio of nerds turned supervillains, played by Tom Lenk, Adam Busch, and Danny Strong, all rang out their voices in agreement, with Busch echoing, “Relationships are all about timing.”

Yeah, I can see that. — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) November 10, 2020

WHOA 🥰 — Tom Lenk (@tomlenk) November 10, 2020

Relationships are all about timing — adam busch (@adambusch) November 10, 2020

And Charisma Carpenter, who played mean girl turned supernatural savior Cordelia Chase, answered the question: Well, if Spike and Buffy end up together, who does Angel have? According to Carpenter, Cordelia, who meets her demise in the spinoff Angel, was “right for Angel because she kept him on his path.”

And Cordelia was right for Angel because she kept him on his path. ❤️ — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) November 10, 2020

The show never answers this question of who Buffy will ultimately end up with, and Angel makes a reappearance in the series finale just to hear Buffy call herself “cookie dough,” in one of the weirder metaphors in a show that is all about allegorizing the trials of young adulthood. The series leaves it so that Buffy is “not finished baking” and that she should probably concern herself more with preventing the end of the world than with who she’s going to date after. However, at least we all know for certain that it’s not season four and five’s boring military brat Riley Finn.