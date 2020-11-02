Cardi Takes the Papers Off Offset, Dismisses Divorce

Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Shutterstock

Update, November 2: After spending more time with Offset over the past few weeks, and even being spotted kissing him at her October birthday party, Cardi B has dismissed her divorce filing from Offset. TMZ reported Cardi filed new papers in Georgia calling off her earlier attempt to divorce her rapper husband from September 15. She filed the dismissal just ahead of their November 4 divorce hearing, and she did it “without prejudice,” which means her earlier divorce filing could be brought back at a later date if a judge approves the dismissal.

September 15, 2020: Some men just don’t deserve a “WAP.” Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband, Offset, at a courthouse in Atlanta, multiple outlets reported and Vulture confirmed, on September 15. Her divorce filing says the marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation.” The filing is contested, with Cardi listed as the plaintiff and Offset as the defendant. They’re currently separated, the filing says, and Cardi is seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, who is currently with her. She’s also seeking an unspecified amount of child support “on a temporary and permanent basis.” She previously split with the rapper and Migos member in December 2018 for alleged cheating, then got back with him in early 2019. This filing comes days before their third wedding anniversary, with a hearing set for November 4. In August, Cardi B told Elle that her new album touched on her relationship with Offset. “I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship,” she said at the time. “If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I’m going to put it in the fuckin’ music, and you can buy it, too.”

This story has been updated with details from Cardi B’s court filing.