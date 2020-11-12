Cardi B Sorry for Reebok Ad Depicting a Hindu Goddess

Cardi B. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Like Doja Cat and Selena Gomez before her, Cardi B has been called out for appropriating Hindu culture, this time in a new ad campaign for her Reebok Club C Collection. The sneakers themselves don’t drop until November 13, but fans across the world are taking issue with images created for the cover of Footwear News magazine depicting Cardi B as the Hindu goddess Durga. The deity, who represents war and strength, traditionally holds weapons in her eight arms, but Cardi B is shown holding a Club C shoe. Shoes are not allowed in Hindu temples, one of several disrespectful details Hindu fans pointed out. Following complaints, the rapper removed the images from her social-media pages and responded in a video on November 11. “When I did the Reebok shoot, the creatives were telling me that I was going to represent a goddess that represents strength, femininity, and liberation, and that’s something that I love and that I’m all about and I thought that it was dope, but if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion, I want to say I’m sorry,” she said. “That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody’s religion.”

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — This user does not exist :) (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

APOLOGY OF THE DAY: Cardi B apologizes for artwork used for her Reebok sneaker release. In the image, Cardi appears as Hindu goddess Durga, causing many Hindu to be offended. Cardi said she didn’t mean to disrespect anybody’s culture. pic.twitter.com/1QOWgf0rU8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 11, 2020

“I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful,” she continued. “Maybe I should’ve done my research. And I’m sorry I can’t change the past but I’m gonna do more research for the future.”