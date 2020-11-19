Chaos Walking Trailer: Daisy Ridley and Wig Crash Land Into Tom Holland’s Life

In the upcoming film Chaos Walking, Daisy Ridley can hear all the thoughts that jump out of Tom Holland’s head, and yet, none of the thoughts are “what’s going on with your wig?” The movie, directed by Doug Liman, has been in the works for years and is based off the sci-fi YA novel The Knife of Never Letting Go (of the Chaos Walking Series). Holland’s a young boy afflicted by a condition that makes all his thoughts manifest around him, while Ridley’s the mysterious girl who crash-lands from space onto his planet. The Lionsgate movie has been plagued by production troubles, and went into costly reshoots (Daisy’s varying looks in the trailer give us a bit of that Kate Mara in Fantastic Four experience), but it’s now set to finally premiere in 2021.

