Charli D’Amelio Becomes First Person With 100 D’Amillion TikTok Followers

Pop Crave has broken a crucial piece of national news yet again. According to the celebrity culture account, on November 22, social-media mega star Charli D’Amelio became the first person to gain 100 million followers on TikTok. The 16-year-old influencer came perilously close to not reaching this milestone over the past week, when her and sister Dixie’s behavior in a D’Amelio Family YouTube video posted November 16 lost her over a million TikTok followers. But what is a king to a god, and what is 1 million fewer followers to a Hype House member? On Saturday, November 21, D’Amelio bounced back to 99 million, and today she reached this record-setting milestone. We wonder what her thank you TikTok will be. Happy 100 D’Amillion.

