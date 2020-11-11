Cheap Old Houses Gets Expensive New Show on HGTV

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, the founders. Photo: Cheap Old Houses/Instagram and HGTV

As a win for both Instagram-lovers and open-floor-plan haters, the popular social-media account “Cheap Old Houses” has upgraded to a brand-new HGTV series, where it’ll fit right into the network’s never-ending fantasy loop of the real-estate bubbles. HGTV confirmed that the show has been picked up for an eight-episode season that’ll premiere in summer 2021. Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, the married founders of “Cheap Old Houses,” will serve as hosts as a camera crew follows them around small-town America while they tour two houses per episode — and after debating which house has the better architecture and history, they’ll choose one to “feature on their famous Instagram feed.” (Translation: Those rafters and joists better look sexy in the grid.) For all of the skeptics out there: Yes, these houses are indeed purchased at a very high rate by followers of the account. No flops!