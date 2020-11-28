Cher. Photo: Getty Images

Cher can now add “live-action Captain Planet character” to her ever-growing list of talents and abilities. On Friday, November 27, eternal pop icon, activist, and now-diplomat Cher met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at his residence to negotiate the re-homing of Kaavan, known as the “world’s loneliest elephant,” according to the Associated Press. A spokesperson for global animal-welfare group Four Paws International confirmed to the AP that Kaavan will be transported to a sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday, November 29, where the very lonely and malnourished elephant will recuperate and live out his days in safety.

According to the AP, “Activists dubbed Kaavan the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ after his plight gained international attention and the unhappy elephant was diagnosed as emotionally as well as physically damaged,” getting the attention of Cher and her charity, Free the Wild. Kaavan “languished” in chains in Islamabad’s Maragzar Zoo for 35 years, and became even lonelier after his partner-elephant died of an infection in 2012.

After her meeting with the prime minister, Cher tweeted, “Just Came From Meeting To Thank Prime Minister Imran Kahn For Making It Possible For Me To Take Kaavan To Cambodia. Kaavan Will Be Able To Leave For Cambodia On The 29. Think Documentary Will Be Heartwarming.”

As for Kaavan, we’re so glaaaaad that he’s leaving. It takes tiiiiiiime to believe it. But after all is said and done, he will no longer be the lonely one.