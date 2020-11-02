Halloween Master Ciara Came Through Dripping Like Cardi B

Who dressed up as Ciara this year, you ask? Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ciara does not play around when it comes to Halloween, quarantine or no quarantine. The pop star unveiled four different Halloween costumes this year, starting with her “couples” costume with her 6-year-old son, Future. The singer effortlessly re-created Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy album cover, complete with a neon-yellow wig and black “VOTE” claws. The little guy is iced out with a gold chain, an earring, and Ray-Bans as Cardi’s on-again husband, Offset of Migos. They adorably rap along to “Drip,” a performance so good Cardi B reposted it onto her Instagram. “I’m gagging!” she wrote. “I love it! I’m so hype! I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”

But one costume was simply not enough. Ciara also dressed up as the other mind behind “WAP,” Megan Thee Stallion herself. She re-created the cover art for Stalli’s “Girls in the Hood” single, baby-pink bandanna print with a fur-lined hood and custom “Hot Girl” earrings. Then, she treated us to some of Thee Stallion’s catchphrases and dropped it low. It’s not a Megan Thee Stallion costume unless you make those knees work. No, she wasn’t done. The next day, Ciara dropped her Nicki Minaj costume, paying tribute to yet another queen of rap. This time instead of a cover, she went for one of Nicki’s infamous red-carpet looks, head-to-toe cheetah print and an unintentionally spooky Cruella de Vil wig. Finally, legends for last, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson unveiled their joint costumes as Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes from the futuristic “What’s It Gonna Be?!” music video. The full-body latex, the floor-length hair, the prominently displayed “VOTE,” it’s all too good. This is her holiday, the rest of us are just spectators.