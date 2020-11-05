Clare Crawley Leaves The Bachelorette, Engaged and Not Caring What You Think

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Pretend to be shocked when you tell you that Clare Crawley, the now-former Bachelorette star, ended her tenure on the show with an engagement to Dale Moss. A very giddy, very cute engagement to Dale Moss! As first reported in early August, Crawley, the oldest Bachelorette at 39 years-old, decided to depart the show early due to falling hard and fast for Moss throughout four episodes — however, their relationship status had yet to be spoiled by tabloids (or even patron saint of spoilers, Reality Steve) until now. On Thursday’s episode we got the official confirmation, with Moss getting down on one knee with a glitzy Neil Lane-sanctioned ring. This is the first time in franchise history that a lead has requested to exit the show early due to strong feelings for a contestant.

“From the moment I knew you were coming, I was so excited to meet you,” Crawley, who admitted that she had fallen in love with Moss on social media prior to filming, told him during their proposal. “Then when you got here, it was like, electricity for me, because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embody everything that I want in a man, everything just like my dad had. You’re kind, you’re strong, you’re compassionate, and I just am so in love with the man that you are. You made me feel like everything that I’ve ever been through… it was all worth it because I’ve got you right now. And most importantly, you’ve shown me that you’d never run away and never leave me. And I’ve never, ever had a man that would stay. And you continue to show up for me. And I promise you, I want to show up for you each and every single day. You make me so happy.”

A very smiley Moss agreed that it was “wild” how immediate their attraction and connection was. “I’ve said this before, from the moment I stepped out of the limo, this was special, and I know you and I, we both felt it immediately, and there was absolutely no denying it,” he said. “You made it so clear and apparent at every phase of this that you believed in us, you believed in you and I, and I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the world for me. I’ve never had that. And I’m so grateful for that. And you talked about strength and compassion and how you saw that in me, similar to your father, and that meant everything. I want to be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. And I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day. And I thought a lot about my mother and what she would think about you, and she would absolutely love you. And all she’s ever wanted for me is someone that just loves me unconditionally, and who would be there for me no matter what. I know that I have that, and I love you.”

Following the proposal, Crawley and Moss were allowed to leave their resort quarantine bubble — making way for the Tayshia Adams administration. First new Bachelorette, next new president? Yeah, let’s go with that for now.