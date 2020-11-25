The New Clifford the Big Red Dog Is Terrifying

Hollywood has yet to learn its lesson about CGI animals. The new teaser for Paramount’s live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog takes the whimsical giant pet and turns him into a furry Godzilla. At least he actually looks like a dog? Not to judge him by the color of his fur, but the giant CGI puppy (with a mystifyingly deep adult-dog bark) does indeed look like he rolled around in the blood of his enemies. Clifford’s whole thing is that he’s much friendlier than he appears (you know his size, not his story), but the live-action film is already off to a horrifying start. In August, photos from the set surfaced online, showing star Darby Camp, and the soulless red contraception they forced her to befriend. It looks like Clifford’s corpse. That being said, #ReleasetheCorpseCut.

wish i could have been there (the set of the live-action clifford the big red dog movie) </3 pic.twitter.com/fpX2EuPyJq — Taylor (@teighlehr) November 25, 2020

Darby Camp, best known for playing Reese Witherspoon’s music-obsessed daughter on Big Little Lies, plays Emily Elizabeth in this adaptation of the beloved Scholastic book series. When the small red puppy she finds has an unbelievable growth sprout, Emily Elizabeth and her Uncle Casey, played by English comedian Jack Whitehall, sprint across New York City to protect Clifford from the corporate greed of an evil genetics company. Directed by Walter Becker, the movie also stars Sienna Guillory, Rosie Perez, Kenan Thompson, and Horatio Sanz. The film was originally set for November 13, 2020, but is now trampling in November 5, 2021. Desensitize your kids with the trailer above.