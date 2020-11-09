The CMA Awards Are Already a Hot, COVID Mess

Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard, whom you won’t see at this year’s in-person CMAs. Photo: CMAs

Are the country musicians okay? The state of the upcoming CMA Awards raises some doubts. Just under two weeks ago, one of country’s flagship ceremonies announced it would be moving forward with an in-person event at Nashville’s Music City Center. “You won’t want to miss it!” promised Sarah Trehorn, CEO of the Country Music Association, in a statement to Billboard. Fast-forward to today, when Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard are dropping out of the festivities after testing positive for COVID-19. Brice was set to perform “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” his duet with Carly Pearce; he’ll be replaced on that song by Charles Kelley, who is already performing separately as a member of Lady A (yes, that Lady A). Hubbard announced his positive test on Instagram, revealing he’s quarantining away from his family in his tour bus in his driveway. The band will no longer perform their song “Long Live” at the event. In a statement to Rolling Stone on Brice and Hubbard’s positive tests, the CMA said, “It does reassure us that our protocols are working. Our process enabled us to manage each situation immediately and before either artist ever entered our set. Most importantly, it prevented anyone else from being exposed.” People will continue to be tested ahead of the awards, the CMA added, in addition to practicing social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment.

Coincidentally, Hubbard’s bandmate Brian Kelley recently posted a photo of crowds celebrating Joe Biden’s election win to his Instagram Story, writing, “Time to go back to work AMERICA. Booking shows ASAP.” Morgan Wallen, who was cut from SNL last month for partying without a mask ahead of the show, also commented on the crowds, writing on his own Story, “If it’s okay for us to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing’ then we can book shows right now.” (Of course, the celebration photos were outside — like this summer’s anti-racism protests, which weren’t found to cause a spike in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, some country musicians haven’t exactly been the safest during the pandemic, with singers like Chase Rice and Chris Janson packing maskless concerts earlier this year.)

Even outside the pandemic of it all, the CMA found itself in hot water last week after making a statement encouraging artists to remain apolitical amid the election. “It’s been a year, y’all. But for three hours next Wednesday on ABC, this is a no-drama zone,” the group tweeted on November 4, before the race had been called for Biden. “More than 20 one-of-a-kind performances will help you forget the weight of the world for just a little while.” Country journalists and industry figures criticized the statement, including singer-songwriter Margo Price, who tweeted, “Once again, the CMA’s are censoring/white washing their show but who’s surprised? anyone still participating is a socially unconscious pawn. artists pander woke authenticity when it benefits them and then sit in silence as they collect their plastic trophies.” The CMA later backtracked with an apology on November 5, tweeting, “While our intentions with our social campaign was to communicate to fans that the show will offer a brief escape, we recognize that our phrasing did not convey that message. We welcome every artist’s right to express themselves.” All the while, the CMA Awards have been using Eric Church’s protest song “Stick That in Your Country Song” in ads for the ceremony.

On top of it all, Garth Brooks announced earlier this year that he won’t compete in the Entertainer of the Year category at the upcoming awards, where his dominance has been controversial. So Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban will compete for the top prize, with Lambert also claiming the most nominations. Reba McEntire will return to host alongside Darius Rucker. With this much drama ahead of the show, yes, we don’t want to miss it.