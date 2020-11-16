Comedian Sinbad Is Recovering From a Stroke

Sinbad. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The 64-year-old comedian David Adkins, better known by his stage name, Sinbad, suffered a “recent stroke” and is now recovering, Variety reports. “It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family told Variety in a statement. They added, “We are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing.” Most recently, Sinbad played Dad on Lil Rel Howery’s Fox sitcom, Rel, which ran from 2018 to 2019.