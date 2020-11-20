DaBaby Drops Emotional EP, a Tribute to His Late Brother

DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk. Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

DaBaby has released an emotional new EP, My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), in tribute to his late brother, Glenn Johnson. DaBaby’s older brother died by suicide on November 3 at the age of 34. The Charlotte rapper expresses his grief and admiration for his brother in the seven-track EP, which has features from Meek Mill, NoCap, Polo G, and Toosii. The cover art is a photo of the two brothers as kids, the elder looking over his baby bro. The track “Gucci Peacoat” already has a music video featuring clips of DaBaby in a Gucci peacoat doing voter outreach just before his brother’s death. “Coulda talked you out of that stupid shit but I was busy talking niggas into voting, nigga,” he raps on the song. “Man, fuck the president, long live G, nigga.” DaBaby just dropped his debut album, Blame It on Baby, in April, featuring his No. 1 single “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch. On November 15, he released the single “Blind” with Young Thug. Listen to My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) and watch DaBaby’s moving tribute below.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.