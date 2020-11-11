Danai Gurira and Her Cat Eye Frames Are Playing Shirley Chisholm

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Given that Uzo Aduba just won an Emmy for the same role, the Oscars may as well preemptively hold a Best Actress slot for the 2022 ceremony. It’s only fair. Walking Dead alum Danai Gurira will be playing Shirley Chisholm, America’s first Black congresswoman, in a new film that’ll revolve around her 1972 presidential run. (Mandatory aside — New York City pride, baby!) Per Variety, Gurira will portray Chisholm throughout her historic, albeit ultimately unsuccessful, campaign as the Democratic nominee, and how “the Chisholm Trail was populated by young people who sought social and political change during one of the most turbulent times in American history.” (What impeccable timing.) Variety notes that the film is not being described as a straight biopic, but will rather focus on the months leading up to her goal of “gaining enough delegates to speak for the people at the Democratic Convention.” If we may quote from the legendary Chisholm herself: She’s Black, proud, and a hater of fat cats.