Dave Chappelle to Host Post-Election SNL Next Week

Photo: Getty Images
Dave Chappelle will host our first post-election Saturday Night Live next week, just as he did in 2016 — and considering he won his first Emmy for that hosting gig, we at least have one sure thing to look forward to next week. The musical guest for next week has not been announced as yet. After his hosting debut in 2016, Chappelle dropped in to Eddie Murphy’s SNL monologue last December. Previous hosts from this past SNL season have included Issa Rae, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, and most recently, Adele.