Dave Prowse, Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dead at 85

Star Wars actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, died on November 28 after a short illness,” BBC reports. The British actor gave Vader’s physical performance, wearing the suit and lending his imposing 6’5 stature to the iconic film villain, while James Earl Jones provided the character’s voice. Prowse, a former bodybuilder, was beloved in the United Kingdom for playing the “Green Cross Code Man,” teaching children road crossing safety. That public service role earned him the Order of the British Empire.
On November 29, Prowse’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill tweeted his remembrance, calling him “a kind man & much more than Darth Vader.”
Prowse is remembered by legions of Star Wars fans, and survived by his wife and children.