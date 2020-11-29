Dave Prowse, Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dead at 85

The man behind the mask. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Star Wars actor Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, died on November 28 after a short illness,” BBC reports. The British actor gave Vader’s physical performance, wearing the suit and lending his imposing 6’5 stature to the iconic film villain, while James Earl Jones provided the character’s voice. Prowse, a former bodybuilder, was beloved in the United Kingdom for playing the “Green Cross Code Man,” teaching children road crossing safety. That public service role earned him the Order of the British Empire.

Dave Prowse has died aged 85. In 1977, he delighted school kids in Belfast, as the Green Cross Code Man. pic.twitter.com/FrDLled0F3 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) November 29, 2020

On November 29, Prowse’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill tweeted his remembrance, calling him “a kind man & much more than Darth Vader.”

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Prowse is remembered by legions of Star Wars fans, and survived by his wife and children.