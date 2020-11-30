David Chang Becomes the First Celebrity to Win Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Celebrity chef David Chang has Michelin stars and James Beard awards, but he deserves an honorary Emmy for Making Extremely Good TV (and we don’t mean for Ugly Delicious). On the Sunday, November 29 episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Chang reached a juncture where he could either walk away with half a million dollars for charity or make game-show history as the first celebrity to win a million dollars on the long-running ABC series. Guess which one he did? Chang phoned a friend, who just happened to be beloved journalist Mina Kimes, who correctly guessed that Benjamin Harrison was the first president to have electricity in the White House. Chang told host Jimmy Kimmel that, to be perfectly honest, he didn’t even know that Benjamin Harrison was a president. But that doesn’t matter, because thanks to what Kimmel called Chang’s “metallic testicles” and what a normal human would call “balls of steel,” he won the million dollars for the charity of his choice. According to Eater, Chang pledged the million to Houston’s Southern Smoke Foundation, which “raises funds for multiple sclerosis research and, for the past few years, has been instrumental in providing emergency financial assistance to people who work in the hospitality industry during crises like Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It was a thrilling, tense five minutes of television on Sunday evening, but sure, tell us more about Nicole Kidman in a helicopter.