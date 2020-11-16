Demi Lovato Jokes About Getting ‘Unengaged’ While Hosting People’s Choice Awards

Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stars, they’re just like us! Granted, most of us don’t host the E! People’s Choice Awards, but let’s put aside those small differences for a second. During her opening monologue at this year’s awards, pop singer-songwriter Demi Lovato joked about how she spent her year in quarantine. “I am so excited to be here tonight because, honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life,” Lovato told a virtual audience. She recounted performing at the Grammys and singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year — events that do feel like they were three years ago, according to our calculations. When the pandemic began, she continued, “I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation. Tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited. I also didn’t know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else.” And, sure, maybe you couldn’t afford Postmates Unlimited or didn’t go alien-hunting, but that sounds pretty much the same otherwise, right?