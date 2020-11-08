Doja Cat Coming Out of Her TV to Rock Mankind With Metal Version of ‘Say So’

Maybe if Samara from The Ring had her priorities in order, she, too, could be crawling out of a staticky television and into the hearts of European MTV viewers this weekend. But she doesn’t, leaving Doja Cat the preferred candidate to slither out of the boob tube and crush a metal version of her hit song “Say So” at the MTV EMAs Sunday.

Given the sheer number of times Doja has performed “Say So” this year, whether it be in the song’s music video, the Billboard Music Awards, or the MTV VMAs, it would be a challenge to keep a hit feeling fresh, but on Sunday she pulled it off, combining her lyrics with an intense guitar accompaniment, a visual Evanescence vibe, and a creepy crew of prosthetic-wearing animal rockers functioning as her back-up band. Because if you’re not coming out your shell, Doja is absolutely creeping out her TV.