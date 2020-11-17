Dolly Parton, Country Saint, Funded Moderna’s Coronavirus Vaccine

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiine, Dolly Parton would be begging to be included in your trial, but she’s an angel and would never ask that. So we will instead, for this very reason: It’s been discovered that the country icon was one of the major funders for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, which has proved to be nearly 95 percent effective in early data. (Suck it, Pfizer, with your measly and Kid Rockian 90 percent.) Per The Guardian and confirmed by The New England Journal of Medicine, the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund donated a whopping $1 million to the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton befriended one of the institute’s doctors years ago while seeking treatment after a car accident, and initiated her donation earlier this year after being told “some exciting advancements” were being made with vaccines. Her donation is also supporting a convalescent-plasma study, and, presumably, Christmas magic.