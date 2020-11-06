Finally, Some Donald Tweets You Can Actually Feel Good About

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Finally, some tweets from a Donald that don’t contain dangerous misinformation about a national election. Few of us have gotten anything of note done this week, but you probably won’t be surprised to find out there’s someone who has been extremely prolific this quarantine: Donald Glover. The actor, rapper, and Yang Gang member took to Twitter on Friday to tease the many projects he has primed to drop next year (coronavirus pandemic-willing), including those previously-announced seasons of Atlanta and a whole new EP.

“While I’m here: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made,” Glover tweeted. “Sopranos only ones who can touch us.” Of course, you already knew to anticipate two installments of Atlanta on FX, since the network ordered them back in August 2019, but that’s not all the Guava Island artist has dropping soon. “Last music project was probably my best,” he tweeted, ostensibly referring to his fourth studio album, this spring’s 3.15.2020. “but the one coming will be my biggest by far. Listen to ‘new ancient strings’ outside.”

Based on a preliminary Google search, New Ancient Strings might refer to a 1999 album of the same name from Malian musician Toumani Diabaté with Ballaké Sissoko, a collection of duets featuring the African string instrument the kora. Go listen to it outside and get into Donald Glover’s vibe. Tweeted the rapper, “there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought I was hot in 2018.”

