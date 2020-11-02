Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Texas Shooting

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Eddie Hassell, an actor known for roles in The Kids Are All Right and the NBC series Surface, died November 1 at 30 years old. A representative for the actor told the New York Times he was shot in the stomach around 1 a.m., outside his girlfriend’s apartment in a Dallas suburb. He later died at the hospital. According to CNN, police do not have a motive or suspect for the shooting, although they recovered a car stolen from the scene. Hassell started his acting career with a recurring role in sci-fi series Surface, playing Phil, best friend to Carter Jenkins’s Miles. The show was canceled after one season. He then starred in the acclaimed 2010 comedy The Kids Are All Right as Clay, a friend to Jules and Nic Allgood’s son Laser, and in the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic Jobs as eventual Apple employee Chris Espinosa. One of his most recent credits was for the 2017 Texas-set crime movie Bomb City, which won the audience award at that year’s Dallas International Film Festival.