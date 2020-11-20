Edward Norton Luxuriously Lambasts Trump As a ‘Little 10-Ply-Super-Soft Bitch’

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in with our pal Edward Norton, and the actor, who’s the son of a former federal prosecutor, has reached his breaking point with President Trump refusing to concede the presidential election. Like, Fight Club levels of breaking point. Posting a series of Twitter messages on Friday morning, Norton, noting that he’s “no political pundit,” offered his two cents on why Trump has still yet to concede, which he thinks is due to the president being in “deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy” that will haunt him until death. “I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest and trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead and dying,” he explained. “But his contemptible, treasonous, seditious assault on the stability of our political compact isn’t about 2024, personal enrichment or anything else other than trying to use chaos and threat to the foundation of the system as leverage to trade for a safe exit. Call his bluff.”

The idea of sumptuous toilet paper aside, Norton also invoked some poker imagery to help us better understand Trump’s “desperate” endgame. “His ‘turn card’ bluff will be an escalation and his ‘river card’ bluff could be really ugly. But they have to be called,” he added. “We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy That is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand. So call him.” Well, we’re certainly trying.