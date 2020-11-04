Celebrities Also Don’t Know How to React to the Election

Er, maybe try meditation. Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

It may technically be a new day, but for those following along as election results still trickle in on November 4, the nightmare continues. Despite Donald Trump attempting to hijack the win before mail-in votes across the commonwealth are counted, former vice-president Joe Biden has a slight lead, with 238 electoral votes as of Wednesday morning. Whether you’re hung-over, nauseated, still stress-eating, or still drunk, these celebrities relate to the pit of emptiness you’re trying to fill, even if their millions prevent them from relating to your urgency. They, too, are frustrated with the electoral-map monitors, incensed by Trump’s extremely early prediction, and numbed to the passage of time. If you’re staying off the bird app (but cannot resist the Vulture nest), here are some of the best celebrity reactions to the worst night on television.

Chrissy Teigen started stress cooking at the entirely appropriate hour of 11 p.m.

Which is right around the time Cardi B started stress-smoking.

i don’t want my kids inheriting a world run by flag waving facebook tin pot dictators, utterly bereft of moral authority,

while they watch 200 mile winds pick up and blow their lives away like the Wizard of Oz, having internalized this force fed sense of powerlessness. just sayin — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 4, 2020

Thom Yorke awoke us with a sermon.

ok that's it that's final: im watching #SchittsCreek — Let's Do This!!!!! (@questlove) November 4, 2020

Questlove refused to entertain Donald Trump’s speech, instead switching to Schitt’s Creek.

I truly hope that after this election the creative bar will raise once again to slightly higher then porn. I'll wait. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) November 4, 2020

M.I.A. said … whatever it is that she’s saying here.

I don’t know what to do so I’m just posting this again. pic.twitter.com/ilWwgecaSR — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 4, 2020

It’s like we are watching a championship game but the scoreboard is broken and just keeps putting up random numbers. — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 4, 2020

But in this case, it’s completely acceptable to hate the players and the game.

My 1st cup of tequila just evaporated. Like, where did it go? — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 4, 2020

Not noticing the burn of tequila? It’s an Election Night miracle!

This is like being awake during your own surgery. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

This is barely a joke, it’s just a fair and accurate simile.

Haven’t eaten dinner but have had 2 margaritas and am currently shoveling cinnamon gummy bears in my mouth every thing is great — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) November 4, 2020

Please include a line in your prayers for Busy Philipps’s stomach lining. We cannot lose her to cinnamon gummy bears.

One of the benefits of Election Day is the heat map of states you get letting people of colour know where not to vacation. — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) November 4, 2020

I just don’t understand how all of the racist, homophobic, immoral, transphobic, misogynistic things Trump has said and stood for wasn’t a deal breaker for this many Americans. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 4, 2020

Just one of the many questions the night’s results yielded.

Just UGGGGHHH!! At this point everyone is talking just to talk!! pic.twitter.com/jim6RD4May — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 4, 2020

Leslie Jones rightfully took her anger out on the monitors. “All I see on the goddamn map is red, so we’re burning the fuck up or something,” she vlogged. “Ain’t nothing good on this goddamn weather map.”

What time is it? It feels like a million o'clock — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020

Measure your time in monitor slipups, like the rest of us.

Hang tough all! This is the #RedMirage it’s about to “turn the corner” into a #BlueWall. Take a breath and get centered in yourself for the next coming days. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/FbrDyRyvjC — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

Is Mark Ruffalo celebrating Oregon’s psychedelics win a little early? Where’d he get his hope?

This show sucks — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 4, 2020

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Look who woke up with no idea how counting works. Trump tweeted about his votes “magically” disappearing as “surprise” ballots were counted in a post so inaccurate Twitter has disabled the ability to share it.

Awoke to strangeness. The problem with mail in votes is they are ghosts. No proof of anything including being alive, being a resident, or being a citizen. Absentee ballots are not mail in votes. But we knew that didn’t we?🤷‍♀️Hope the ghosts don’t win — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) November 4, 2020

Kirstie Alley offered a supernatural theory. Supernatural for its otherworldly amounts of nonsense. (To be Intelligencer for a moment: Millions of valid mail-in ballots have barely begun to be counted, especially in states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, owing to GOP legislatures not allowing mail-in ballots to be processed ahead of Election Day. As Bernie Sanders noted in his election prediction, Democrats are more likely to vote by mail, historically, whereas Republicans tend to vote in-person, even in a pandemic.)

Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Biden offered receipts and solicited prayers.

Mail in ballots are not a “surprise” they’re ballots. They’re votes. And they need to be counted. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/JiLB2G6eK6 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 4, 2020

What an educational response from someone whose White House experience in Scandal makes her more qualified for the presidency than Donald Trump.

cause ur a vile sack of shit and ppl voted early to make sure they never have to see you again 😘 https://t.co/iiDSmRMKRt — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 4, 2020

Sing it, Ben Platt!

COUNT EVERY VOTE‼️COUNT EVERY VOTE ‼️COUNT EVERY VOTE‼️ COUNT EVERY VOTE ‼️COUNT EVERY VOTE‼️ COUNT EVERY VOTE‼️COUNT EVERY VOTE‼️ COUNT EVERY VOTE‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 4, 2020

Dwyane Wade summed up the mood of the morning.

This feels like 2018. A lot of stress and premature takes until all the votes were counted and the democrats did quite well. Let them count. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020

Reiterated by Joe Biden stans John Legend and …

Every single vote in this country matters, will be counted and will matter! It is the emblem of our democracy! I have so much faith in the human spirit! We’ve got this America! Sending EVERYONE A BIG HUG! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 4, 2020

Laydee Gah-Gah herself.

We are once again invested in the paint-by-number page we call an electoral map.

