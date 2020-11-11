Emily in Paris Has Been Renewed for Season Deux

TFW you’re in Paris. Photo: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

Alors, it appears that Paris will not be extraditing Emily back to Chicago to pay for her crimes just yet. Today, Netflix released a statement saying that it is renewing its original series Emily in Paris for a second season. The show, created by Darren Star, is a gripping portrayal of a young ringarde, played by Lily Collins, who suffers from whatever the opposite of imposter syndrome is while living in Paris. Netflix did not specify how many episodes the new season will be or when it will premiere, but it did attach a very funny in-character memo from Emily’s fictional marketing agency, Savoir, stating that her boss, Sylvie, is keeping her in the Paris office for a little while longer: “We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French.” Comment dit-on “LOL”?