Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Ethan Hawke will reportedly join daughter Maya Hawke in the upcoming coming-of-age period comedy Revolver, based on a true-life incident in which the Beatles unexpectedly landed in Alaska. According to Stereogum, the band stopped in Anchorage for several hours on June 27, 1966, either due to mechanical issues or high winds from a typhoon, and, once word of their arrival got out, hundreds of teenage fans mobbed the Fab Four as they waited at the Anchorage Westward Hotel.

The Stranger Things actress will star in Revolver as Jane, an Alaskan teen who decides to make the most of the extremely unlikely Beatles pitstop and fulfill her personal dream of losing her virginity to George Harrison. According to Variety, Jane will instead learn “adventure (and romance) are actually a little closer to home than she thought.”

Ethan Hawke will reportedly play Jane’s dad, who presumably isn’t attempting to sleep with George Harrison in the film, directed by Finding Nemo and WALL-E director Andrew Stanton, though we can’t say that for certain, and, even if we could, there were still three other Beatles posted up at that Anchorage hotel on that fateful July day all those years ago.