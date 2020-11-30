trailer mix

Here’s Your First Look at the Euphoria Special

Rue doesn’t look so euphoric in the teaser for the upcoming special episode of HBO’s Euphoria, which will air between the show’s seasons. In fact, she looks pretty ho-hum. The first look at “Part 1: Rue” shows Zendaya in the direct aftermath of the season-one finale, swaddled in her dad’s hoodie in a diner at night, looking every bit like a Gen-Z Edward Hopper painting. Rue seems to reflect on how things were left with Jules on the train platform, flashing back to glimpses of the finale. Maybe I deserve it, she thinks in voice-over as she stares sadly into the distance over an un-sipped glass of orange juice. Her sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) slides into the booth to interrupt her sulk, asking, “Why’d you call me?” “Part 1” of the two-part Very Special Episode premieres on HBO and HBO Max on December 6 at 9 p.m. It’ll be the anti-Christmas special you’ve been waiting for.

