Other Than That, Hopefully Lukas Gage’s Audition Went Well

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Honestly, considering the nation has been working remotely since mid-March, it’s kind of impressive we’re all haven’t accidentally overhead, say, a coworker’s opinion of our unwashed hair, or our boss’s take on our constantly interrupting dog. Unfortunately, we can’t all pull off technological discretion 100% of the time, which is why Euphoria actor Lukas Gage was able to post video of an unnamed British director lamenting the “poor” actor’s “tiny” apartment during his Zoom audition.

“psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings,” the actor captioned his tweet Friday, which accompanied video of said director’s assessment of Gage’s completely normal-looking home. “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV…,” he begins. Jokes Gage in response, “I know! It’s a shitty apartment. Give me this job so I can get a better one.”

Laughs the actor, “Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box; it’s fine. Just give me the job, and we’ll be fine.” The director can be heard apologizing for his gaffe, but given the fact Gage posted video of the exchange, we’re assuming he’s got other, remotely-auditioning irons in the fire.

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020