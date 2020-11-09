Photo: Getty Images

Eva Longoria offered a clarification on social media Sunday after coming under fire for comments she made in an appearance on MSNBC seen as downplaying the significance of Black women voters in securing Joe Biden’s win. When asked by host Ari Melber about the impact Latinas made on the presidential race, she replied that “women of color showed up in big ways.” “Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1,” she claimed. Her comment was construed as inaccurately downplaying Black women’s role in the election nationally, not just as voters but in raising voter turnout, as well as erasing Afro-Latinas and their experience as Black women in the Latinx community. Later that evening, Longoria tweeted an apology, clarifying her remarks. “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women,” she wrote in a statement. “When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

Please read 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

“My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that,” she continued. “There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power.”