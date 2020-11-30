One, Two, Three Strikes, and Felicity Huffman Gets a New Baseball Sitcom

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

That $30,000 fine isn’t going to pay itself. More than a year after Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 days in jail for her involvement in the college-admissions scandal, the actress is returning to television for her first role since the world became familiar with her legendary scam. Per Deadline, Huffman has signed on to lead a sitcom inspired by the life of Susan Savage, the current owner of the the Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats. The as yet untitled series will follow Huffman’s “unlikely owner” character, who suddenly has to manage the team after her husband’s unexpected death. “She is forced to navigate her new normal with the help of her dysfunctional family,” the description teases, “including her oldest son, a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her work family, and the Sacramento community at large.” THR notes that Huffman had been “heavily courted” during pilot season, and this series is expected to film its pilot soon. Maybe Lori Loughlin can cameo.