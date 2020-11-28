The cast in pre-COVID times. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Filming of the fourth season of MTV reality series Floribama Shore has halted production for two weeks after a member of the production team tested positive for the coronavirus, Deadline reports. After the positive test result on Wednesday, November 25, the cast and crew have been quarantining in season-four filming location Lake Havasu, Arizona. The production company is “said to be adhering to local, state, and federal COVID-19 health and safety protocols” as they film in Arizona, which currently reports a statewide positivity rate of 10 percent. A fourth season of Floribama Shore had not yet been officially announced, but at least now we know it will take place in neither Florida nor ’Bama. What a twist.