Hooters Owes Fortune Feimster a Chicken Wing

Hooters has given our culture so much: chicken wings, iconic waitressing outfits, a place for suburban dads to be creepy. But no one knows the blessings of Hooters better than comedian Fortune Feimster, who talks at length about the restaurant in her stand-up special Sweet & Salty on Netflix. She joined The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan on Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well to discuss their film Chick Fight, but she revealed that not only did Hooters not cater her recent wedding, they haven’t sent her so much as a single chicken wing. “They were gonna send me something right before the pandemic,” Feimster said. “But then they disappeared.” It’s a problem Sloan understands well, since the world being on fire has also distracted the craft brand Cricut from noticing one of its cutting machines in the background of her Daily Show appearances. “I just spent some more money on some Cricut stuff,” Sloan said. “So that’s what I’ve been waiting for, is Cricut to show up; they know their merchandise when they see it in the background of a piece on The Daily Show.” So here’s hoping this added pressure gets Feimster at least one single chicken wing, wrapped up and sent through the U.S. Postal Service to her front door.

If you enjoyed this episode, follow Vulture on Instagram to stay in the loop on what we have coming up next. Because it looks like we’re all gonna be inside for a little while longer.