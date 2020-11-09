Fox News Anchor Surprised That Someone Is Spreading Misinformation on Fox News

Fox News pundit refuses to admit Joe Biden won the election.



The anchor reacts but doesn't realize she's live on air. pic.twitter.com/dCuh5anCku — Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020

On November 9, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith appeared unaware that she was still on air with a hot mic when she reacted incredulously to a pundit’s claims that Biden’s election win is illegitimate. In a clip from America’s Newsroom that is circulating on Twitter, when the unidentified talking head says, “…whoever has decided to be the President, remember, just because CNN or even Fox News says somebody’s President, that doesn’t make ‘em President,” Smith looks up from her notes, gives a withering squint, and asks aloud, “what?” The pundit continues, “so I think everybody wants to know that this was done properly and legally and that we trust the results,” and Smith says to herself, “what is happening? Trace, we called it.” Smith seems genuinely taken aback that someone could be allowed to freely spread this sort of conspiratorial thinking on Fox News, but it’s like the New Radicals warned us: “You Get What You Give.”