The Fresh Prince Cast Is Relaxing All Cool in This Reunion Trailer

Just sit right there, because the cast reunion you’ve been waiting for that isn’t Friends has arrived in its neon glory. As has been teased for several months, the core cast members of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff) have come together with a hefty HBO Max paycheck to celebrate the indelible legacy of their sitcom, while also reflecting on the death of “six-foot-four Shakespearian beast” James Avery, who passed away in 2013. Also present, and not looking too thrilled, is the original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert, who let’s just say hasn’t been very pro–Fresh Prince since her unceremonious firing. But anyway. “Our show meant Black excellence to people,” Ali explains in the trailer, “the excellence was the way we loved each other.” It’ll be available to stream on November 19.

