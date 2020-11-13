Future and Lil Uzi Vert Go Out of this World, Drop New Album Pluto x Baby Pluto

The season of giving is fast approaching and Future and Lil Uzi Vert are kicking it off early. At midnight on Friday, the pair released a surprise joint album Pluto x Baby Pluto. In July, the pair dropped a pair of singles “Patek” and “Over Your Head,” neither which appear on the 16 track album, so you know they gel well in the studio. They work so well together that the album has no listed guest artists or features - it’s just Future and Lil Uzi Vert bro-ing out and vibing for 54 uninterrupted minutes. Along with the album, Lil Uzi and Future also gifted fans with a music video for track number 8, “That’s It.” In the video, directed by legendary music video director Hype Williams, Future and Lil Uzi Vert chill in outside in nature and in a Miami-based indoor soccer arena called Urban Soccer Five with a bunch of female soccer players as well. At one point, Lil Uzi Vert’s wearing a bucket had and a sword because he’s cool like that. Check out the video for “That’s It” and the first of what will probably be many more collabs from the dynamic duo that is Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

