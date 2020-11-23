Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union, Jemele Hill, and Kelley L. Carter are ready to make New Money for Showtime. According to Variety, the L.A.’s Finest star is developing the scripted half-hour comedy with Hill, who is currently a contributing writer for the Atlantic and host of the Spotify podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, and Carter, journalist at ESPN’s The Undefeated.

The series reportedly focuses on successful Black women currently enjoying the fruits of their twenty-somethings struggle, only to be beset in their 30s by problems that come with, well, “new money,” which include “hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention, and greedy relatives,” not to mention negotiating “the treacherous world of dating.” Patrik-Ian Polk, writer for Being Mary Jane and P-Valley, has also joined the project to write and executive produce, as will presumably many others interested in making a ton of New Money.