Haim Takes Hard Rock Literally on New Croods Track

We can see any of the members of Haim either dating that Crood boy or wearing that necklace. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Getty Images and Universal Pictures

Haim generally goes in two directions when it comes to film collaborations: One is the band’s work on movies and music videos directed by Paul Thomas Anderson; the other is apparently being to DreamWorks in 2020 what Alan Menken and Howard Ashman were to Disney in the early ’90s. Earlier this year, Haim recorded “Rock N Roll Rules” for Trolls World Tour. Now they’re leaning into their self-invented hard-rock CGI-core genre with the track “Feel the Thunder” for The Croods: A New Age. For those of you who don’t remember the first Croods, from 2013, it’s that caveman movie with character design that said “ugly rights,” starring Emma Stone as a cave girl named Eep and Nicholas Cage as her cave dad named Grug. “Feel the Thunder” finds Haim feeling their Guns N’ Roses fantasy. It’s the most iconic animated caveman music collaboration since Ann-Margrock went to Bedrock.