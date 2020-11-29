Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Following the Weeknd’s comments about the Recording Academy being “corrupt” on Twitter, Halsey, too, has taken to social media to accuse the Grammys organization of allegedly selecting nominees based on “behind-the-scenes private performances,” nepotism, and, in her words, “‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’” Wrote the singer on Instagram Stories, “It’s not always about the music or quality or culture.”

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she wrote in a statement, captured by Stereogum. “The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind-the-scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’ And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

Following the Weeknd’s statement about the Grammys last week, reports from Variety and Rolling Stone alleged the singer was involved in “prolonged and contentious” talks about performing at both the Super Bowl halftime show and the 2021 Grammys, only for his album After Hours to be shut out of awards consideration entirely. Halsey’s album, Manic, did not receive any nominations either.

“Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture,” continued Halsey. “Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I don’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform.” Concluded the singer, “But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”