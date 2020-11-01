Happy ‘Taylor Swift Can Re-Record All Her Old Music Now’ Day

Cats red carpet pics count as “photos taken moments before a disaster.” Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Check under your pillow. Peek beneath the chimney. Did the “Taylor Swift Can Re-Record All Her Old Music Now Day” fairy leave you a little present? A cardigan perhaps? Some paper rings? Today is the start of November 2020, which means that Taylor Swift is contractually allowed to start re-recording her old music from her first five albums. For those who don’t know why Swift would entertain the idea of doing this: In June 2019, Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift’s back catalogue with her old label, Big Machine Records. Swift vocalized her distress at her songs being sold out from under her to someone she called an “incessant, manipulative” bully. Later that summer, Swift confirmed that she planned to re-record her own masters so that she could take ownership of the new recordings, and said “my contract says that starting November 2020 — so next year — I can record albums one through five all over again,” on Good Morning America. November 2020 is today, so Swifties are rejoicing on Twitter with the trending hashtag, #TaylorIsFree. Soon, we’ll hopefully be able to hear identical sound-alikes to the exact same songs we know and love, safe and snug in the knowledge that Scooter’s, uh, pressed? Owned? It’s Reputation-era petty and it’s fun and we support it.