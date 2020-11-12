The One Where the HBO Max Friends Reunion Gets Rescheduled for the Third Time

Photo: NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A highly anticipated reunion of a beloved ’90s show now streaming on HBO Max has been postponed due to coronavirus but now has a new date. Sound familiar? That’s because this scenario has played out twice this past year for the friends from Friends whose HBO Max reunion special has been delayed not once but twice owing to the global pandemic. But fear not, Friends fans, because there’s hope on the horizon. On Thursday, Miss Chanandler Bong herself tweeted that the Friends reunion is still in the works and coming to a streaming platform near you sometime in the spring of 2021. “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it,” wrote Matthew Perry. So, if everything goes according to plan, the Central Perk crew will finally be there for you in March 2021, you know, global pandemic permitting. But (20-year spoiler alert ahead) if Ross and Rachel can find a way to make it work, surely HBO Max and the Friends cast can find a way to reunite, right? Could the third time be any more of a charm?

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020