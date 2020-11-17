HBO Max Is ‘Working On’ Saving Venture Bros.

That’s gossip. Photo: Warner Bros.

HBO Max has carved out something of a niche in the “reviving beloved cartoons” space. The streaming service has new Looney Tunes shorts, an Adventure Time spinoff, and became the home for season three of Infinity Train after the first two seasons aired on Cartoon Network. So when Adult Swim canceled Venture Bros. in September, after the animated comedy aired for seven seasons over 15 years, fans petitioned HBO Max, among other outlets, to #SaveTheVentureBros. On Friday, November 13, HBO Max general manager Andy Forssell gave hope to these fans when he tweeted, “The Venture Bros fans are passionate, but incredibly civil. I’ve received tons of emails, all of which are short very well written notes, oozing with politeness. Class fans. Nothing imminent, but know that we’re working on it. #SaveTheVentureBros.”

A source confirmed to Vulture that while there are no active plans to revive Venture Bros. at HBO Max just yet, the subject is being talked about within the company. Maybe by the time a revival comes to fruition we’ll actually be able to stream it on Roku.