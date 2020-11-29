Carrie Brownstein Is Writing and Directing a Heart Biopic

We’re so happy! Happy makes us a modern girl! Photo: Redferns

Carrie Brownstein, of Sleater-Kinney rock fame and “Feminist Bookstore” comedy legend, will be writing and directing a music biopic based on the Seattle band Heart. According to an interview with Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson on SiriusXM, Brownstein has already written a draft of the script and is currently working on rewrites. In a clip of the interview posted to radio host Lyndsey Parker’s Instagram page, Wilson says Brownstein is “working with the movie company Amazon and the producer Lynda Obst who did Sleepless in Seattle.” Wilson also said that some actors have come forward to play her, but they haven’t been right for the role. She divulges one name: “Anne Hathaway came forward but I don’t think she’s exactly right for it.”

Bownstein is an excellent fit to helm a Heart movie, considering she herself has experience being part of her own groundbreaking, female-fronted, Pacific Northwest rock band. This would be Brownstein’s feature-film directorial debut; she has directed episodes of TV comedies including AP Bio, Search Party, and of course, Portlandia. While preproduction has been put on pause due to COVID-19, we can already predict this will be the best use of “Barracuda” in a movie since Fergie covered it for Shrek the Third.