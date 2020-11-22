Here’s How to Watch the Extremely Indoors 2020 American Music Awards

Photo: ABC via Getty Images

It’s still not exactly clear whether or not tonight’s American Music Awards will include a live audience inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, but you, at least, can enjoy it from the safety of your own quarantine this Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m ET. Tune into the awards ceremony on ABC and ABC.com, where you will be prompted to enter your TV provider log-in, or on live streaming sites, should you have access to them, like Hulu Live TV, AT&T Now, and YouTube TV.

Host Taraji P. Henson will helm this evening’s event, which will feature performances from artists like BTS, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, the Weeknd, and Katy Perry. BTS will reportedly be performing from South Korea, while Dua Lipa’s set will be beamed in from London. As for which of tonight’s other musicians will conceivably decide to risk it all to leave it all on the stage remains to be seen, at least for a little while longer.

Update: Looks like the American Music Awards is as invested in giving you tonight’s up-to-the-minute line-up as you are in specifically tuning in for your favs. Based on the schedule the show just posted to Twitter, this year’s AMAs will kick off with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, before segueing into Katy Perry’s set. As for who will perform the evening’s closing number, well, the show isn’t about to spill every single bean just yet.

