High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special the Trailer Is Here

Time to add another holiday special to your list. Disney+ released the trailer for the streaming service’s latest Christmas offering, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, which guarantees to bring in “laughs, a Santa hat or two, and a whole lot of music and dreidels.” Starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders, the holiday special will be full of performances of the cast’s favorite holiday songs, including new music (!), to satisfy your inner theater kid. The holiday special will even feature a look at the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as a treat. (Thank God, because we need to know: How are Nini and Ricky!? We can’t wait any longer.) High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special comes from creator and executive producer Tim Federle and Ashley Edens. The festivities begin December 11 on Disney+.