Hilarie Burton Joins The Walking Dead as Negan’s Wife

Hilarie Burton. Photo: Getty Images

In a wholesome bit of casting news, Hilarie Burton has been cast on The Walking Dead as the late wife of Negan, played on the show by her real-life husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Burton will join the series in one of season ten’s newly added bonus episodes, set to air in 2021. According to the show’s lore, Negan’s wife, Lucille, died of pancreatic cancer and became the namesake for Negan’s infamous bat. “Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” Burton tweeted. “But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness.”

The Walking Dead aired its season ten finale last month after a six-month delay due to COVID-19. Following the six bonus episodes in 2021, the series will come to a close with its 11th season.