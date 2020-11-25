Oh, thank God, family drama to meddle in and it’s not your own. For everyone staying away from their folks for the holidays, HBO Max is filling that void with its upcoming reality show House of Ho, following the luxurious and stressful lives of a wealthy multigenerational family. “My family is Vietnamese, but loves being American,” narrates the only Ho daughter. “My brothers are named Washington and Reagan. I was a disappointment because I was a girl, so I’m named Judy.” The Hos are some of the many Vietnamese immigrants who settled in Houston, Texas, but they make it look like Calabasas. “More is more,” Judy sums up the Ho lifestyle. The patriarch of the family deals with banking and investments, and it’s about time for the Kendall Roy of the family, Washington, to follow in his father’s footsteps. That is, with the help of his wife, who he openly admits he married because his mom pressured him into it. “You’re my first wife,” he tells her. “I hope you’re my only wife.” That’s romance in certain tax brackets. Meanwhile, Judy is trying to live her best, divorced life without her “old school” parents breathing down her neck. That’s where fun Aunt Tina comes in. “Hit it,” Aunt Tina offers marriage advice. “All men like that. I know how to hit it.” Tune in for an extravagant twist on the dysfunctional family antics you know and love, Thursday December 10, only on HBO Max.

