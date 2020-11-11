Hugh Grant Made Barbie Porn in Quarantine

While we gained two pounds and debated Netflix vs. Hulu at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Hugh Grant, who briefly endured the virus and lost his sense of smell, took a cue from his young daughters on how to pass the time in quarantine once he got well again: Some fantastic plastic. “It’s been all about Barbies,” Grant explained on The Late Show. “Is one ever past Barbie? Because I played with their Barbies. To start with, you think I’m just being nice, and then I realized even after my girls went to bed I was still playing with the Barbies.” Grant continued, recalling the joys of bringing inanimate objects together in the name of romance: “I enjoyed making them fall in love. They became very fond of each other, these two Barbies. One of them was Barbie and one of them was Elsa from Frozen, and they developed an affair. I took photographs of them kissing each other and sent them to friends.” Why not have a Bratz doll join in and call it a throuple next time?

