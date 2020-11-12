Photo: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The election may be over, but politics soldiers on. On Thursday evening, it was announced that rapper Ice Cube is set to speak at the Zionist Organization of America’s virtual annual gala on December 27th. The Zionist Organization of America, or ZOA, is a self-described American non-profit pro-Israel organization founded in 1897. Ice Cube has made recently made the rounds after it was revealed that he worked with the former president about his alleged and now irrelevant “Platinum Plan.” After their meeting, Ice Cube insisted that he never endorsed the former president and came for Eric Trump on Twitter for insinuating otherwise. Ice Cube is not the only celebrity who’s speaking at the ZOA gala, as Academy-award winning actor Jon Voigt is also speaking at the event. No word yet on whether Ice Cube and Jon Voight would be open to starring in a buddy-comedy together.