The CW Will Adapt and Sexify Jane Austen’s Novels

Photo: Focus Features

As if Matthew Macfadyen walking across a lush meadow in an overcoat didn’t personify sex appeal already, the CW will be adapting Jane Austen’s novels as a “contemporary reimagining” à la Clueless. Per Deadline, the network is moving forward with a one-hour anthology series called Modern Austen, which reimagines Austen’s novels as “six modern stories, offering a kaleidoscopic look at love and family in our time of inequality and disconnection.” Each season will solely focus on one novel, with the first planned as being Pride and Prejudice set in contemporary San Francisco — where, presumably, Mr. Darcy is Slack’s chief product officer while Elizabeth deals with her shit as a Philz Coffee barista. And then Mr. Collins can visit from Hillsong. Are you writing this down?!